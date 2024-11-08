Jinkens and Roberts lead City Council race with a few dozen votes awaiting count

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – El Dorado County’s unofficial elections report as of Friday afternoon, Nov. 8, show David Jinkens and Keith Roberts ahead for the two City Council seats. Registrar of Voters, Bill O’Neill, estimates there are a few dozen votes left to count for the Tahoe region and around 2,000 countywide.

David Jinkens has the most votes with 3,472 (26.41%) and Keith Roberts second most with 2,512 (19.11%).

Aimi Xistra follows with 2,290 votes (17.42%).

Although this is a preliminary report, it appears the former City Manager, David Jinkens, and Keith Roberts will take the seats of current Councilmembers Cristi Creegan and Devin Middlebrook in December.

In order of most votes first, here’s how the other candidates did:

Nick Speal 2,163 (16.45%)

Caitlin McMahon 1,426 (10.85%)

Heather Cade-Bauer 757 (5.76%)

Marjorie “M” Green 528 (4.02%)

For more elections results, visit eldoradocounty.ca.gov/County-Government/Elections .