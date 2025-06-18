JKAE designs record-breaking estate in Clear Creek Tahoe

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Designed by leading architecture firm JKAE, this stunning estate in Clear Creek Tahoe recently sold for over $12 million—a record-setting residential sale for Northern Nevada outside the Tahoe Basin.

This exceptional, Tesla-powered modern home represents the pinnacle of mountain-modern design, seamlessly integrating the natural beauty of the Sierra Nevada landscape with cutting-edge architectural vision. The result is a timeless work of art that reflects the spirit of Clear Creek Tahoe and the lifestyle it offers.

Provided / Mike Dunn Group

The project was a collaborative effort brought to life by Whisper Homes, with architectural design led by JKAE, interiors by Saint Pierre Interiors, and construction by Realm Constructors. Together, the team crafted a residence that harmonizes sustainability, innovation, and elevated living.

“This project is a perfect reflection of our firm’s commitment to excellence in design that respects place, enhances lifestyle, and pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in modern residential architecture,” said Jordan Knighton, Principal Architect at JKAE.

Sold by The Mike Dunn Group and Chase International, this transaction highlights not only a significant milestone in the Northern Nevada luxury real estate market, but also the impact of visionary design in setting new standards of value and livability.

For more information about JKAE and their portfolio of innovative residential, educational, commercial, and community projects, visit jkaedesign.com/projects .