Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates expands to Incline High School

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates is expanding to reach students at Incline High School.

J4NG is a high school dropout intervention and work readiness program that serves students across Nevada.

“J4NG’s success with students in a host of Nevada communities — rural, urban and frontier — has inspired us to expand to previously unserved and underserved locations in Elko, Lovelock, Incline Village, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas,” said Dr. René Cantú Jr., executive director in a press release. “Expanding to critical communities like Lovelock and Elko, as well as reaching out to students in the juvenile justice system at Spring Mountain Youth Camp demonstrate our commitment to provide all Nevada students with access and opportunity.”

The program already served some schools in Washoe County but will now expand to reach students in Incline Village, a school that is fairly isolated from the rest of the district.

“Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates has been successful in many Washoe County schools and has helped make a profound difference in the lives of our students,” said Washoe County School District Area Superintendent Troy Parks, Ed.D., who oversees Incline schools. “As a District, our mission is ‘Every Child, by Name and Face, to Graduation,’ and we work hard to ensure each and every child receives the resources and assistance they need to reach their academic goals.

J4NG has provided invaluable support for our students, and we are grateful that the program is expanding in our District.”

To learn more about J4NG, visit http://www.j4ng.org.