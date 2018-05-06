I would like to add another voice in support of Joe Duffy for Douglas County Sheriff. I have known Joe and Teresa Duffy both personally and professionally for almost 25 years.

My wife was academy mates with both Joe and Teresa in Class 266 of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. She served as a bridesmaid at their wedding and the Duffy's lived with her until their house in Gardnerville was ready after they moved here from Los Angeles.

Personally, I know Joe is devoted to his wife and son, his God and his community. Professionally, I got to know Joe when I served as a police officer for the city of South Lake Tahoe. Although we didn't serve at the same agency, as neighboring agencies, we sometimes worked together when the times called for it.

I really got to learn about Joe's amazing work ethic and dedication to his work when we were both K9 handlers for our respective agencies. Despite what the public may hear, there is nothing more difficult in police work than working with a dog. Not SWAT, not Motors, Detectives or any of the other ancillary assignments.

While handling a dog, there are times that we are in the public eye more often than other patrol officers or deputies, due to public demonstrations, school visits and actual work situations. Everyday there is some type of constructive, meaningful training. Because the dog is the sharp end of the spear while conducting narcotics searches, building searches or tracking the bad guys, the dog and handler must train every day to keep sharp.

There is a saying in the K9 community in that "There are no bad dogs, just bad handlers." Both of us worked very hard not to be one of those "bad handlers." I know Joe succeeded as a handler, a deputy, a supervisor and as an administrator for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Recommended Stories For You

He'll succeed as your sheriff if you give him your vote. I know he has mine.

David B. Allen

Gardnerville, Nevada