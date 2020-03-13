Joe Irvin announced as city manager for South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe city council has selected Joe Irvin as its new city manager.

Irvin has been the assistant city manager for Healdsburg, Calif., since 2018 and also served assistant city manager for City of Sequim, Wash. He also served Sequim was a city planner from 2005-2011

“I look forward to joining the City of South Lake Tahoe organization and working with the city council, staff and the community to maintain the high quality of life in South Lake Tahoe,” Irvin said in a press release. “I strongly believe the future is bright for South Lake Tahoe and the challenges and issues facing the city today present us all with opportunities to shape a healthy, sustainable and prosperous city for years to come.”

Irvin studied environmental science at California State University Channel Islands and has a master’s degree in public administration from Evergreen State College. Prior to that, he studied at Lake Tahoe Community College.

“We are so excited to have a fresh face like Joe, leading the City of South Lake Tahoe,” said Mayor Jason Collin. “What this city needs is enthusiasm, and passion for the people who call this city home and the people who love to visit and vacation here. Joe embodies the spirit of our city and I am happy we selected him to work on behalf of this great city.”

Irvin and his wife, Kate, have an 11 year-old daughter, Michaela.

In his spare time, he enjoys a good game of cribbage, hiking, and snowboarding with his family.