Joe Pavelski, Taylor Twellman tied for first after day two at the 2025 American Century Championship

STATELINE, Nev. – There is a close race to win after the second day of the 2025 American Century Championship, with former hockey star Joe Pavelski and former soccer star Taylor Twellman sitting tied for first with 44 points.

When talking about his round, Twellman kept returning to how much fun he had playing with Alex Caruso and Adam Thielen.

Adam Thielen Laney Griffo / Tahoe Daily Tribune

“There was good camaraderie within the group. The perseverance Adam showed was really good. He had a double in the back nine and it was birdie, birdie, we were kind of egging each other on. It was fun. It was good.”

Pavelski, who started the day in the lead said he had a rough start to the round today.

“I was a little frustrated. I think I lost a little patience after missing a couple that I thought I should have made. And it was just kind of about resetting from there.”

“Got a good one to fall on hole 8, kind of got myself reset a little bit,” said Pavelski.

Singer Jake Owen trails in third with 41 points, after having his best round ever at the tournament.

“I find that today I played pretty well because I realized I wasn’t really chasing anything. I was just trying to keep myself in check,” said Owen in a press conference following the round.

Jake Owen watches his shot on 18. Laney Griffo / Tahoe Daily Tribune

He said as a junior golfer, he had a hard time keeping his mind focused for four and a half hours, which is why he switched to careers to music.

However, Owen credits having his daughter on the course in keeping him grounded today.

“No matter if you hit a bad shot or good shot, they’re still over there smiling, telling you they love you,” Owen said. “I feel whether I was dead last today or playing the round I played, I get to go back to the room tonight and order some butter noodles and have an awesome time with my two little girls.”

Owen is also celebrating early success of his new single, Dreams to Dream, which dropped on Friday, ahead of the October release of his new album.

Adam Thielen finished the day in fourth with 40 points, and Annika Sorenstam is sitting in fifth with 37 points.

When asked how he game went today, Thielen said, “Well, I played golf. So it was up and down a roller coaster like it usually is. But just tried to hang in there.”

Sorenstam had a similar sentiment earlier in the day.

“I would say today was really a mixed bag. It was funny, [yesterday] I hit some good irons and didn’t drive it well,” said Sorenstam. “And as you know, golf is very strange. Today I was driving it well but didn’t hit my irons well. I would love for them to kind of connect tomorrow.”

Tony Romo, Mark Mulder and John Smoltz are tied for sixth with 36 points.

Tournament favorites Mardy Fish and Steph Curry are tied for ninth with 35 points.