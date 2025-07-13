Joe Pavelski wins the 2025 American Century Championship

STATELINE, Nev. – After nine years of attendance, former San Jose Shark forward Joe Pavelski finally clinched his first win at the 2025 American Century Championship.

Pavelski has nearly tasted ACC gold in the past, finishing in 3rd in 2023 and 2nd in 2024.

“I believed I was ready for it. There was a stretch, probably two, three weeks ago, I was playing really good,” said Pavelski. “Then I kind of went on a really — not a roller coaster ride, but I wasn’t breaking par very often at all on my course… I hit it as good as I probably have ever hit it out here.”

Joe Pavelski celebrates

Pavelski, who started day three tied for first with Taylor Twellman, ended the day with 73 points.

“I’ve seen a lot of him,” said Pavelski of Twellman. “I know his game. It’s good. It’s solid. Obviously I got the best of him today in the group, which was important for myself coming in and having some close calls. But he’s a great player that should be around for a while.”

He was closely trailed throughout the day by John Smoltz, who ended with 64 and Jake Owen, who ended with 62.

“I needed to play a clean round. It wouldn’t have mattered anyways the way Joe played and finished,” said Smoltz.

Smoltz discussed the advantage hockey players have in golf.

“If you’ve got the right slap shot or the right shot on ice, he’s got a lot of power, and he should have won a couple already. So it’s good for him to get one out of the way.”

Pavelski recognized the support from the crowd.

“I’d also like to give a little shout out to all the Sharks fans, the Bay Area fans, I obviously spent 13 years there, and it doesn’t go unnoticed when I hear you guys shouting from behind the ropes and seeing the jerseys, seeing the cards and the kids,” said Pavelski.

Pavelski kisses cup

He is the third hockey player to win the ACC, after Dan Quinn and Mario Lemieux.

Pavelski celebrated his win by hugging his family, then jumping into the lake.

“I feel great. Especially a cold plunge makes you feel better,” said Pavelski.

Pavelski and crew in the lake

The win wasn’t the only thing Pavelski celebrated this week. He turned 41 on Friday and celebrated his 17th wedding anniversary on Saturday.