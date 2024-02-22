John Summit comes to Stateline

STATELINE, Nev. – Musician John Summit is making his Lake Tahoe debut at the Tahoe Blue Event Center on March 2.

Chicago native John Summit’s rise to prominence is a testament to the power of hard work and creative passion – but what truly sets him apart is his infectious energy and boundless enthusiasm. Whether he’s playing a sold-out festival or an intimate club, John Summit is always the life of the party, bringing his signature brand of high-octane spirit to every set.

With over 500 million global streams on Spotify alone, John has garnered a massive following of 7 million+ monthly listeners and a dedicated fanbase. And yet, behind the larger-than-life persona lies a relatable, down-to-earth artist who once worked as a CPA by day and taught YouTube music production tutorials by night. This duality is reflected in his music, which manages to be both accessible yet complex.

John Summit’s desire for artistic freedom led him to launch his own record label and events brand, Experts Only. The label’s ethos of “music without limits” reflects John’s refusal to be pigeonholed and his willingness to experiment with a variety of sounds and styles. Through Experts Only, John is set to throw one-of-a-kind events in unique locations worldwide creating a community of like-minded artists and fans, united by their love of boundary-pushing dance music and unforgettable live event experiences.

The 21+ show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.tahoeblueeventcenter.com/events/detail/john-summit .