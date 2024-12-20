Join South Lake Tahoe’s 3rd Annual Adopt-A-Hydrant campaign

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue (SLTFR) and South Tahoe Public Utility District (STPUD) are joining forces for the third annual Adopt-A-Hydrant campaign to encourage residents to keep our community safe by adopting a fire hydrant this winter.

In the event of a structure fire, a cleared hydrant can save firefighters precious minutes. While STPUD and SLTFR clear some priority hydrants on main roads and near critical infrastructure, we need the community’s help to ensure the numerous hydrants throughout neighborhoods are accessible after each storm.

Follow these steps to adopt a hydrant:

1. Find your closest hydrant by looking for a pole with ‘FH’, marking a fire hydrant.

2. Shovel a three-foot space around the entire hydrant, as well as clearing an access path from the hydrant to the street.

3. Snap a picture of the cleared hydrant and tag @southlaketahoefire or show the photo at any SLTFR station to receive a free mug!

4. Repeat this process after every major snowstorm.

To participate shovel a three-foot space around the entire hydrant. Provided / SLTFR

“There are over 2,000 fire hydrants in South Lake Tahoe, that’s a lot of hydrants covered by snow,” said Shelly Thomsen, Director of Public and Legislative Affairs. “Adopting the hydrant closest to your home or business and keeping it clear of snow allows firefighters to quickly respond in an emergency.”

Live in El Dorado County or Douglas County? Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District and Lake Valley Fire Protection District are kicking off their own Adopt-A-Hydrant campaign with free giveaways at their respective stations.

For more information on keeping your hydrant clear, visit https://cityofslt.us/fire or https://takecaretahoe.org/take-action/adopt-a-fire-hydrant/