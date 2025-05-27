Join the Mane Event: Empowering youth through horsemanship in Lake Tahoe

Event Details Location: Cowork Tahoe – 3079 Harrison Ave., South Lake Tahoe, CA Please consider alternate forms of transportation to the event such as biking, Lake Link, or other public transportation. Bike parking will be available. Time: 2:00 – 5:00 PM Admission: Tickets are $40 for adults and $10 for kids 17 and under. Under 5 kids are free.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Between Horses and Humans (BHH) invites the Lake Tahoe and Carson Valley community to its annual Mane Event on Saturday, June 7 from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, hosted at Cowork Tahoe with support from Untethered. This family-friendly fundraiser is an opportunity to experience the power of the horse-human connection and support BHH’s work providing free leadership and life skills programs for youth through horsemanship.

For over a decade, BHH has worked with children and young adults facing a wide range of emotional, behavioral, and social challenges. The program is grounded in the belief that horses teach us how to lead not by force, but through patience, responsibility, and presence. Students at BHH learn to care for and connect with horses, gaining confidence and clarity along the way.

“It’s hard to put into words,” said Kathy, a longtime volunteer. “But when you see a quiet, anxious kid start leading a 1,200-pound animal with calm and confidence—it’s like watching a life change right in front of you.”

Each session at BHH is more than a riding lesson—it’s a moment of transformation. Whether it’s brushing a horse, walking one through a pasture, or simply breathing side by side, the students begin to understand themselves in new ways.

“Horses have a way of showing kids who they really are—without judgment,” said Program Director Seanna Jackson. “That’s the magic. When a student finds their confidence around a horse, you can see them start to believe in themselves again.”

The Mane Event brings this experience to the broader community. Guests can expect a fun and meaningful afternoon filled with opportunities to engage, connect, and give back.

All funds raised will support BHH’s no-cost programs, which include leadership courses, private lessons, group sessions, and horsemanship education for youth across Nevada and Northern California.

Highlights:

Free food and drinks

Live testimonials from students and instructors

Games and prizes (including Pokémon pack giveaways for kids)

A petting zoo with guest animals

Silent auction featuring local experiences and gift packages

A chance to meet the BHH team and hear how the program changes lives

Every dollar you give will be matched up to $40,000, thanks to our generous corporate sponsors, doubling your impact and helping us reach more kids.

For more information or to support the event, visit: http://www.betweenhorsesandhumans.org