Judge finds probable cause in Mackey child porn case
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A district court judge found there was probable cause to continue to trial in an alleged child pornography case involving a South Lake Tahoe man.
Attorneys for the United States presented evidence against Timothy Mackey to Eastern District of California judge Edmund Brennan.
Mackey was arrested in his home in April when an online child pornography investigation linked his phone to a number associated with child pornography images. A search of his phone at the time of arrest should at least 1,000 child pornography photographs.
Mackey’s defense argued that there were inconsistencies in the criminal complaint lead agent, Special Agent Christopher Bencken, Federal Bureau of Investigation wrote.
While Brencken did testify, Mackey did not.
Ultimately, Judge Brennan found that, “it is pretty clear there is probable cause.”
A status conference is set for 9 a.m., July 13, at which time a trial date will be set if a settlement has not been reached.
