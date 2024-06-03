Judge rules against Vacation Home Rental petition

The county’s vacation home rental map.

A judge upheld Douglas County commissioners finding that a petition to change the ordinance on vacation home rentals was insufficient.

On Monday morning, Senior Judge Bill Maddox ruled against the petitioners, saying that County Clerk-Treasurer Amy Burgans was justified in rejecting the signatures that she did.

Maddox ruled from the bench after hearing from petitioners’ attorney Nancy Gilbert and Douglas County Deputy District Attorney Cynthea Gregory.

The burden of proof was on petitioners to prove that the county’s decision was arbitrary and capricious.

There is the possibility that petitioners will appeal Maddox’s decision to the Nevada Supreme Court, but timing is a factor if they hope to get it on the general election ballot by June 28.

Previous Story

A hearing to determine the fate of a petition that would eliminate vacation home rentals at Lake Tahoe but allow them in East Fork Township is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday.

Senior Judge Bill Maddox is scheduled to hear an appeal of the petition’s insufficiency in Douglas County District Court.

Supporters are hoping to get a favorable ruling before the June 28 deadline to get the initiative on the November ballot.

Any of the petition supporters who hoped to hear any of the candidates for Douglas County commissioner back a ban were disappointed.

The closest any of them came at the candidate forum was District 3 candidate Mike Tanner’s declaration that he believed everything should go to a vote of the people.

Commissioner Danny Tarkanian reiterated his support of a ban north of Cave Rock. Tarkanian signed the petition and voted to overturn its insufficiency.

He told the crowd he believes vacation home rentals are appropriate closer to Stateline.

District 5 Candidate Nathan Tolbert agreed with most of the panel that the county should let the VHR ordinance work.

While voting to ban vacation home rentals north of Cave Rock, Commissioner Mark Gardner supports leaving the ordinance alone for a while.

Last week, the Vacation Home Rental Advisory Board oversaw the drawing of lots for permits in Lincoln Estates, where residents said difficult access requires a reduction.

Douglas County has been debating how to deal with vacation home rentals since 2017 when commissioners sought to find a way regulate them.

The original iteration of the current ordinance was implemented in July 15, 2021, and was accompanied by the first of a handful of lawsuits that have been filed at one time or another.