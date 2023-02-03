Judge seeks more info in VHR-restricting Measure T appeal

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A Sacramento judge has asked for additional information to make a final decision on the appeal of Measure T, a vacation home rental restricting measure South Lake Tahoe voters passed in 2018.

The citizen-led Measure T prohibits VHRs outside of the city’s tourist core and commercially zoned areas and narrowly passed four years ago leading to multiple appeals.

City of South Lake Tahoe Attorney Heather Stroud received the request from the Court of Appeal on Thursday asking for the appellant and respondent to address three questions regarding the Commerce Clause prior to issuing its decision.

The Commerce Clause is an enumerated power which gives Congress authority to regulate interstate commerce and restricts states from impairing interstate commerce.

The appellants must submit supplemental briefs to the court by Feb. 21.

Stroud, who attended oral arguments on Dec. 22 in Sacramento regarding the appeal of the trial court’s previous decision, must then submit supplemental information within 20 days of that filing.

A final reply, if any, from appellants is due 10 days from that filing.

After all briefs are submitted, the judge will have an additional 90 days to review and possibly make the final decision.