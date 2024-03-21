Judging testicles in Virginia City

Rocky Mountain Oyster Festival in Virginia City on Saturday, March 16.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

There are definitely perks to writing weekly food columns. Besides the obvious of getting to taste delicious food in and around the Tahoe Basin, every now and then you get an invite to judge food or drink contests. Case in point over this past weekend, I was asked to judge the annual Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry in Virginia City. Having been to this event before, the only answer was: absolutely, yes.

Before we dive into the details, let me set the stage a bit. This event also serves as Virginia City’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration, so the town is crawling with characters dressed in their best green costumes. Streets are shut down, booths are erected, a parade dances through the town, and the smell of food breezes through the air. It’s also very St. Patrick-y, which is a nice way of saying many gallons of beer are consumed and people are in great spirits.

Seriously though, if you live in the area, you should check out the event as least once in your lifetime. Besides, a gorgeous day with the sun is shining in Virginia City is always a good time. Also, fun fact: V.C. is nearly at the same elevation as Lake Tahoe, clocking in at 6,148 feet, so you should already be well acclimated to the surroundings.

Now that you have the lay of the land, let’s talk about rocky mountain oysters. I grew up in the foothills of California where this term is learned before you hit grade school. And, depending on which family you’re friends with, you’re either going to participate in the process of getting the oysters or be invited over for the tasting.

If you’re still confused, let me clarify. Oysters are not oysters. They’re bull testicles. A.K.A. prairie oysters, cowboy caviar, calf fries, Montana tendergroins, and plenty of other names that are probably not appropriate for this column.

I know many of you are wondering why someone would subject himself or herself to eating such a thing, but honestly, they’re better than that dark rabbit hole your mind is leading you down.

Considered a delicacy (who decides that, anyway?), they are most often prepared by having the outer tough membrane removed (sometimes pounded thin), rolled in flour and fried. Picture a chicken nugget, and voila: you’ve got yourself a visual.

Rocky Mountain Oyster Festival in Virginia City on Saturday, March 16. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

But, being traditional doesn’t win you first place in an event like this. Everything from tacos to meatballs to bacon-wrapped jalapeno poppers to egg rolls to bangers and mash were highlights for me. This year, the preferred preparation of meat was to grind or heavily dice. Often times the flavor of the meat can come across as gamey, so the more you can help to offset the gaminess without sacrificing flavor, the better off you’ll be.

Speaking of flavor, what exactly do bull testicles taste like? Often times, people describe it as venison-like, but having my fair share of venison, I don’t think it quite breaches that territory. It’s lighter than that, but not as far light as something like chicken. It’s probably best described as somewhere in between with maybe a hint of beef.

Rocky Mountain Oyster Festival in Virginia City on Saturday, March 16. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

For those of you that are scared to try, or just can’t stomach the idea of tasting, often the question I get is about texture. If you go the route of grinding, it takes on the same characteristics of sausage, but if you’re keeping the integrity of the cut, then it’s almost like firm tofu – maybe a little firmer – but it isn’t mushy by any means. Honestly, the cookers do a great job of giving you options that if you had no idea what you were eating, you’d probably say that the bite was pretty tasty.

I know, many of you are still shaking your head with “no way, no how” rolling in your head, and yes, there are other food options so if you don’t come for the tastings, at least come for all the puns … and the team names. Kastration Kreations, Dolls n Balls, Nut Up or Shut Up, and Cajones Caliente were just some of the names that were represented on the day. And if you go more than one minute without hearing the word “balls,” you’re either at the wrong event or spending too much time in the bathroom.

When an event doesn’t take itself super serious and leans into the uniqueness of its subject matter is when I find they are at their best. Combine that with shamrocks and shenanigans and you have yourself a one-of-a-kind ticket to the testicle festival – a truly distinctive experience that makes our region special.

Rob Galloway is publisher of the Tahoe Tribune and the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at rgalloway@swiftcom.com or 530-542-8046.