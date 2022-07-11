Juice eNVy squeezes into Round Hill Shopping Center

Juice eNVy opened recently in the Round Hill Shopping Center.

Ashleigh Goodwin/Tahoe Daily Tribune

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — New business, Juice eNVy , opened one month ago at Round Hill Shopping Center near Safeway. A resident of Smith Valley, Chad Treatman, opened the juice bar after a medical concern changed his life.

Juice eNVy opened after Treatment had a close call with a diabetes diagnosis.

“My resting blood sugar came back twice the amount it is supposed to be, and my doctor told me I had to do something about it,” Treatman said. “After three months of juicing and testing different combinations to ensure consistent blood sugar, I had my levels retested. I basically reversed a diabetes diagnosis.”

As Treatman reflected on his health journey he got the idea for his business. He recalled getting his start from simple set of selfless questions, “Why am I doing this for just myself? Why don’t I help other people change their lives with healthy whole foods?”

Treatman decided to share his secret to success and the health benefits he received from several organic reciples that are a combination of fruits, veggies, proteins, and supplements such as cupuacu.

During the Fall Treatman hopes to have a robust offering of hearty vegetable soups served with organic rolls.

The cozy location serves up fresh pressed juices and smoothies made of all organic ingredients six days a week. It is closed on Tuesdays.

For more information, visit Juice eNVy at 212 Elks Point Road, No. 331 Zephyr Cove go online to http://www.juiceenvytahoe.godaddysites.com or call 775-580-7278.