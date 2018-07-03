4th of July parade to temporarily close US 50 westbound in South Lake Tahoe

South Lake Tahoe's Fourth of July parade will roll down U.S. 50 today, causing temporary disruptions to traffic.

The parade will last approximately one hour, from 10-11 a.m., with staging taking place on Ski Run Boulevard.

From there the parade will head west on U.S. 50 toward Al Tahoe Boulevard where the parade will conclude at Bijou Community Park.

The two westbound traffic lanes on U.S. 50 between Ski Run and Al Tahoe boulevards will have a rolling closure for the parade from approximately 10-11 a.m.

The two eastbound traffic lanes will remain open, but only to eastbound traffic. Westbound traffic should consider using Pioneer Trail during the event.

Traffic control will be provided by the South Lake Tahoe Police Department. The parade will be led and immediately followed by emergency vehicles.

Recommended Stories For You

The U.S. Marines Marching Band, floats, vehicles, approximately 200 walking participants and cyclists all are participating in the annual event.

The parade will be just the start of festivities on the South Shore, culminating in one of the nation's greatest fireworks display, returning for its 37th consecutive year.

The 25-minute show begins at 9:45 p.m.