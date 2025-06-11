June Fee-Free Days on Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — On June 14 and 19, 2025, the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit will waive standard amenity fees for all visitors to Eagle Falls Trailhead. Saturday, June 14, celebrates National Get Outdoors Day, inviting everyone to connect with the great outdoors for healthy, active lifestyles and Thursday, June 19, celebrates the historic Juneteenth holiday.

On these special fee-free days, standard amenity fees are waived for some day use sites — like Eagle Falls Trailhead.

About 95 percent of National Forest lands can be enjoyed fee-free, year-round. Where fees are assessed, at least 80 percent of these funds are reinvested at the collection site, to provide needed maintenance and services or pay for future improvements.

The Forest Service offers fee-free access a few times each year to encourage exploring National Forests and Grasslands. The remaining fee-free observances for 2025 are National Public Lands Day on Sep. 27 and Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

The Forest Service encourages everyone to take advantage of these fee-free opportunities to experience the great outdoors. Get outside and connect with nature to reflect, exercise and make memories.

“We also encourage all visitors to plan ahead and help take care of Tahoe’s lands and waters by following fire restrictions, being bear aware and storing all food and waste appropriately, using transit alternatives, and leaving areas cleaner than you found them,” said Public Services Staff Officer, Daniel Cressy. “Together, we can advance a culture of caring and preserve the Tahoe experience for all.”

For local happenings, follow the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit on Facebook and X, and visit our website.