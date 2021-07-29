June gaming win over $1 billion fourth consecutive month

STATELINE, Nev. — Nevada casinos raked in $1.2 billion in June, finishing the fiscal year with their fourth consecutive month of more than $1 billion in total win.

Slot win of $868.1 million was the highest monthly total in state history, beating the record $840.6 million set in May.

Casinos won $3.46 billion in just the final quarter of the fiscal year — also a record by some $200 million.

Total win for the fiscal year was $10.66 billion, a 14.3% increase over 2020. Of that, $8.8 billion was generated in Clark County.

Every market in the state increased compared with June 2019 except the Las Vegas Strip, which was down 1%. Win on the Strip has now decreased for three consecutive fiscal years.

Every market was up compared to June 2020 when casinos started the month closed and finished it partially open.

Carson Valley, which includes valley portions of Douglas County as well as the capital, reported total win of $11.1 million in June. That is up 19.7% compared to 2020 and 17.7% compared to June 2019.

For the fiscal year, Carson Valley casinos won $123.6 million compared to just $89.5 million in 2020.

Washoe County reported $88.4 million in win for June, a 35.9% increase over the same month in 2020. Washoe was up 26.7% compared to June 2019.

For the fiscal year, Washoe casinos won $925.7 million, a 33% increase over the year before.

South Shore casinos at Stateline won $31.2 million, a 138% increase over the same month of 2020 and 89% more than June 2019. For the fiscal year, South Tahoe casinos won $257.8 million, a 36.9% increase.

North Shore casinos at Tahoe won $2.5 million in June, a 55% increase over 2020 and 19.4% more than June 2019. Casinos there won a total of $25.56 million during fiscal 2021.

Churchill County’s 10 non-restricted licensees won $1.98 million in June. That’s 25.1% more than the previous June. Total win for the fiscal year was $24.38 million, a 44% increase.

June 2021 win

Statewide $566.8 million -45.55%

Carson Valley $11.06 million 19.7%

South Shore $31.18 million 138.4%

North Shore $2.54 million 55.23%

Washoe County $88.4 million 35.9%

Reno $64.5 million 38.4%

Clark County $1 billion 130.3%

The Strip $610.56 million 156.3%