Juniors get head start at free tennis clinic

Cheri Von Bargen teaches the forehand.

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. – Experienced players volunteered their time to help the next generation learn the basics of tennis at Zephyr Cove Tennis Club on May 15.

The Zephyr Cove Tennis Club Foundation’s annual free tennis clinic for juniors ages 4-12 continues to be a popular event. Head pro Dave Nostrant orchestrated various drills going on at each court, with club members assisting with instruction.

Bob Beutenmiller and Chris Kiser teach the backhand to juniors.

After the clinic, the juniors enjoyed pizza donated by Melissa and Jess Jester and cookies supplied by Murray Yoffee.

In addition, each child left with a cup, deck of cards, and sticker that was donated by Vail Resorts. Sierra Junior Tennis Association provided masks, hand sanitizer and Nature’s Bakery bars. The ZCTC Foundation gave wrist bands and a racket dampener to each participant.

Nostrant is offering paid clinics throughout the summer for those under 18.

For more information, contact Nostrant at 702-496-6277 or davenostrant@yahoo.com or visit https://www.zctennis.com/schedule/kids-clinics/ .

The ZCTC Foundation, which operates the courts, is offering a limited number of scholarships for these lessons. Contact Carolyn Wright at carolyn@zctennis.com for more details.

ZCTC has an array of clinics for adults, too. The schedule is online at https://www.zctennis.com/schedule/ .