Justin Timberlake returning to Lake Tahoe for American Century Championship

Justin Timberlake will join the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, July 9-14, at Edgewood Tahoe.

Courtesy / Robbie Graves

STATELINE, Nev. — Pop music superstar Justin Timberlake will return to Lake Tahoe to participate in the 30th annual American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe.

Timberlake, playing in his fourth ACC event, headlines a field that includes Steph Curry, Charles Barkley, last year’s champion Tony Romo and Aaron Rodgers among 90 sports and entertainment personalities.

The event runs from July 9-14 with the tournament being played Friday through Sunday, July 12-14.

Athletes include 16 Hall of Famers and 22 active players — among them nine All-Stars — as well as an impressive list of actors and comedians.

A multi-talented performer, Timberlake is a singer, songwriter, actor, dancer and record producer. Throughout his solo career, he’s sold over 32 million albums and 56 million singles globally, making him one of the world’s best-selling music artists.

Timberlake is the recipient of numerous awards, including ten Grammy Awards, four Emmy Awards, three Brit Awards, and nine Billboard Music Awards.

According to Billboard in 2017, he is the best performing male soloist in the history of the Mainstream Top 40. Time Magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2007 and 2013.

Renowned for his boy band years in NSYNC to a spectacular solo career, Timberlake is a well-known golf fanatic.

As part-owner of his home state Memphis Grizzlies NBA team, he is in his element at Lake Tahoe where big name sports celebrities have competed since the event debuted in 1990.

Timberlake’s best finish from three previous appearances is 21st place in 2016.

The annual tournament has raised more than $5 million for multiple national and area charities and offers free admission to military personnel and guests. For more information visit http://www.AmericanCenturyChampionship.com.