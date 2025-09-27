Juvenile motorbike collision in Incline Village highlights safety, legal responsibilities

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – On September 17, 2025, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the intersection of Village Parkway and Alder Avenue, Incline Village for a report of a vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Deputies arrived on scene and observed a gray Subaru with damage to the passenger’s side door. After speaking with the juvenile driver of the vehicle, he informed deputies that the person who hit him was also a juvenile and had been riding on a blacked-out motorbike. The juvenile on the motorbike left the scene prior to deputies arrival.

Deputies were able to make contact with the juvenile who fled the scene and met him at his residence. Deputies observed a large cut to the right side of his face and offered medical attention. The juvenile was transported to Incline Village Community Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

The juvenile on the motorbike was determined to be the at fault party for the crash and was issued a citation for:

Drive without a Valid Driver’s License 483.55

Operating Vehicle without Registration 482.385

Proof of Insurance Required 70.3851

Both juveniles were released to their parents.

It is important to note that this style of motorbike is often misconstrued as an e-bike, which can lead to confusion about safety requirements and legal obligations. We encourage all residents to educate themselves and their children on the differences between motorbikes and e-bikes, and to always operate any motorized vehicle safely. For more information on safe riding practices and legal requirements, please visit the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office website here .