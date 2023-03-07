K-12 Career Technical Education program event on Wednesday at STMS

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The first Lake Tahoe Unified School District wide event to include kindergarten through 12th grade will take place from 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the South Tahoe Middle School.

The evening will include representation from all four of the Career Technical Education program paths, including Allied Health, media arts, hospitality and tourism, and environmental science and engineering.

There will be a live cooking session from Dave Jones from the high school culinary department, demonstrations from Heavenly on how roller coasters are made, photo session with Novus Select , fire pit exhibitions by the fire department and more.

The grant funded Career Technical Education program was created by CTE Specialist Allied Health Michelle McLean and CTE Specialist Environmental Science and Engineering Alissa Zertuche.

“We were brought on two years ago to create CTE programming at the elementary and middle school level to connect to the high school pathways. We make lessons, facilitate activities and plan events to run the programming at the elementary and middle school level,” McLean said.

The March 8 event was planned with the assistance of Rob Canny and Adrian Escobedo, temporary CTE community liaisons.

McLean told the Tribune the purpose is to spread knowledge of the programs at South Tahoe High School such as the automotive/small engines department and the sports medicine department. Each department provides hands-on experience which helps to build skills that can be used in life.

“It’s about putting it into context for how they can help their community,” McLean added.