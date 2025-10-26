Kahle Community Center Announces Youth Basketball Sign-Ups

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

STATELINE, Nev – The Kahle Community Center announces sign-ups for its youth basketball league, designed for 3rd to 8th graders in Stateline, Nev. This is an introductory recreation league designed for youth to have fun and learn about basketball fundamentals. Register in person at the Kahle Community Center Front Desk or online.

League Details: The league will run from early January through March, featuring one game and one practice each week. Age group and game nights include:

3rd-4th grade boys – games on Tuesday nights

3rd-5th grade girls – games on Tuesday nights

5th-6th grade boys- games Wednesday night

6th-8th grade girls – games Monday night

7th-8th grade boy – games Wednesday night

Registration Information: To register, visit the Kahle Community Center Front Desk at 236 Kahle Drive, Stateline, NV 89449 or online at https://communityservices.douglascountynv.gov/recreation/community_centers/kahle_community_center/sports .

The registration fee is $90, payable upon enrollment. Spots are limited, and a waitlist will be established once capacities are reached.

Coaches Needed: We are seeking volunteer coaches for the league. No prior coaching experience is necessary, but all volunteers must complete a background check. If you are interested in coaching, contact Elliot Pekar at epekar@douglasnv.us or 775-586-7271×5572.