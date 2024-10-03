Kahle Community Center announces youth basketball sign-ups

STATELINE, Nev. – The Kahle Community Center announced sign-ups for its youth basketball league, designed for 3rd to 8th graders in Stateline, NV. This is an introductory recreation league designed for youth to have fun and learn about basketball fundamentals. Register in person at the Kahle Community Center Front Desk.

League Details: The league will run from early January to mid-March, featuring one game and one practice each week. Here are the age group and game nights:

3rd-4th grade boys – games on Tuesday nights

3rd-5th grade girls – games on Tuesday nights

5th-6th grade boys- games Thursday night

6th-8th grade girls – games Monday night

7th-8th grade boy – games Wednesday night

Registration Information: To register, visit the Kahle Community Center Front Desk at 236 Kahle Drive, Stateline, NV 89449. The registration fee is $90, payable upon enrollment. Spots are limited, and a waitlist will be established once capacities are reached.

After registration, players will participate in a preview assessment night on either December 16 or 17, 2025, depending on their age. The season kicks off with scrimmages the week of January 6 and official games start the week of January 13.

Coaches Needed: We are seeking volunteer coaches for the league! No prior coaching experience is necessary, but all volunteers must complete a background check.

Volunteering as a coach or getting paid as a referee is a rewarding way to give back while positively influencing the lives of participants. Coaches will have the opportunity to mentor and guide youth and adults alike, fostering not only athletic skills but also teamwork, leadership, and sportsmanship. Referees will play a critical role in ensuring the games run smoothly and fairly

If you are interested in coaching, contact Cody Logan at cmlogan@douglasnv.us or 775-586-7271.

Contact: For more information on the league and important dates, visit https://douglascountynv.hosted.civiclive.com/common/pages/GetFile.ashx?key=fUM4Abq9 or call 775-586-7271.