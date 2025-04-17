Kahle Complete Streets program bid comes in at $5.2 million

Bids for work on the Kahle Complete Streets program came in higher than anticipated at $5.2 million.

“The Kahle Complete Street project will address the flooding that is occurring and at the end of Kahle Drive at the Tahoe Beach Club entrance, it will also improve drainage adjacent to the existing wet basin that Douglas County maintains for credit in the total maximum daily load program,” according to Flood Control Manager Courtney Walker.

A half dozen different entities are contributing money to the project, which has been in the works for years.

Construction funding for the project was originally secured in the amount of $5.01 million with $740,00 from the U.S. Forest Service, $1.842 million from the Nevada Division of State lands, $1.385 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and $643,201 from NV Energy.

The bids came back higher than the amount with Q&D Construction the low bidder with $5.2 million.

The difference will be made up by $500,000 from the state and $100,000 from Barton Health, in addition to $300,000 from Douglas County’s TRPA mitigation funds.

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency approved using the funding on March 26.

Kahle made a federal project list in 2022. The street is technically maintained by the Oliver Park General Improvement District, but is beyond the district’s ability to repair.