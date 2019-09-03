Kahle Drive, Lower Kingsbury vision plan to be unveiled at community meeting Wednesday

The view of Kahle Drive and U.S. 50.

Google Maps

A draft vision plan for the Kahle Drive and Lower Kingsbury areas in Stateline will be unveiled at a community meeting Wednesday, Sept. 4.

The meeting will be held from 5-6 p.m. at the Tahoe Transportation Center, 169 U.S. 50, across from the Lakeside Inn and Casino.

The core of the vision plan, according to a news release, is the Kahle Drive complete streets project.

The project includes a complete reconstruction of the road, a sidewalk and pedestrian amenities, landscaping, undergrounding of utilities, enhanced access to recreation and open space, water quality improvements and an improved neighborhood experience.

Other key elements of the vision, per the news release, include:

Intersection improvements at Kahle Drive at U.S. 50 that create a gateway feature and incorporate a safer highway crossing for pedestrians and bicyclists.

An expanded network of trails and sidewalks connecting Lower Kingsbury, Kahle Community Park, Kahle Drive, and the Lakeview Trail to Nevada Beach and Round Hill Pines Resort.

A Class I multi-use trail connecting Lake Parkway with Elks Point Road parallel to U.S. 50, along with a sidewalk connection from Lake Parkway to Kahle Drive and a Class II bike lane from Kahle Drive to Elks Point Road.

Transformation of the business district into a lively mixed-use environment with retail and office as well as lodging, gaming, and entertainment, with improved access to indoor and outdoor entertainment.

Additional environmental improvements throughout the area, including water quality and drainage improvements, aesthetic enhancements, and wayfinding signage.

“The Expanded Kahle Vision Plan incorporates input received to date from area business and residential property owners, Douglas County, local general improvement districts, US Forest Service, TRPA, Tahoe Transportation District, Nevada Department of Transportation, and many others,” Tahoe Chamber CEO Steve Teshara, whose office is near Kahle Drive, said in the release. “We are now ready to showcase the vision to an even broader audience.”

The vision plan intended is to help secure funds for the implementation of identified projects.

The Nevada Tahoe Conservation District and South Shore Transportation Management Association collaborated with the firm Design Workshop to produce the plan.