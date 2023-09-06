Kane Brown brings Drunk or Dreamin’ Tour to Harvey’s

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Kane Brown brought his “Drunk or Dreamin’ Tour” to Harvey’s Outdoor Arena for back to back performances that took place on Thursday and Friday night of this past week.

The country music star continued to build on his popularity which started back in 2015 when he was discovered on social media. In the few years that followed, Brown quickly found himself nominated for numerous ACM, CMT and Billboard Music Awards. In 2018 he swept the AMA’s and Fan Choice Awards with a combined 6 total wins.

During Friday’s performance, fans showed up in rainproof ponchos and garbage bags, and endured moderate to heavy rainfall in order to see Brown perform. Brown brought an impressive production that included stage pyrotechnics and laser effects to complement the unique blend of Country and R&B that makes up his setlist.

Despite the adverse weather conditions, the outdoor arena remained packed until the very end proving that even in the rain, Kane Brown still shines.