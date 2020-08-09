Kayak, Travelocity founder Jones to speak at Mountain Minds

Tahoe Silicon Mountain, a local network of entrepreneurs and professionals, will host Terry Jones who will present on the impact digital disruption is having on businesses and what can be done about it. Jones will present at virtual Mountain Minds Monday via livestream, using the Tahoe Silicon Mountain YouTube Channel.

Jones will highlight the top 10 technical forces of disruption, and will discuss how to make disruption your catalyst, and innovation your super power. He will speak on how business models and innovation are created from disruption, how startups are shedding old concepts to create new models, and how to “own the edge.”

Jones is managing principal of ON Inc, a consultancy he co-founded to help companies in their transition to the digital economy. Jones is also the founder of Travelocity, founding chairman of Kayak.com, and before those gigs was chief information officer of Saber Inc.

He also served as the chairman of the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, serves on several boards and is a special venture partner with General Catalyst Partners of Boston.

The event is at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, online at bit.ly/YouTubeTSM. There is a suggested donation of $5.

For more information, visit TahoeSiliconMountain.com.