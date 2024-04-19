Keep Community First launches website.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Tahoe Chamber, and colleague organizations of Keep Community First, announced the launch of their website at keepcommunityfirst.org.

Get information on this site about why this coalition of business and community organizations oppose the proposed residential Vacancy Tax (an initiative petition currently being circulated) and the City Council’s upcoming discussion of a proposed minimum wage standard of $23 per hour.

According to a press release, “The proposals, individually or in combination, will completely upend our local economy, leading, among other consequences, to the loss of businesses, jobs and existing City revenues. There will be no winners. The arguments proponents are using to advocate for these economic and community body blows are misleading and misguided.”

Website sections include: What our Community Members are Saying, What We are Saying, and What Other Communities and Experts are Saying.

The members of our coalition are Tahoe Chamber, South Lake Tahoe Lodging Association, South Tahoe Restaurant Association, South Tahoe Association of Realtors, South Tahoe Chamber, and the Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association.

Visit the site at keepcommunityfirst.org