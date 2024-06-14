Keep Homewood Public counters Master Plan with 50+ issues

HOMEWOOD, Calif. – The picturesque community of Homewood, nestled on the west shore of Lake Tahoe, is currently grappling with the proposed redevelopment plans for the Homewood Mountain Resort (HMR). The small unincorporated town, with a population of just 200 residents, has become a battleground between those who at one time were advocating for public access to the resort and the developers seeking to revitalize the area.

Keep Homewood Public recently gave the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) more than 50 issues with HMR’s revised Master Plan.

“KHP, with input from community members as well as land use, legal, and environmental experts, has submitted our preliminary comments on JMA/Discovery’s application to TRPA and Placer County,” said Kathy Astromoff, co-founder of Keep Homewood Public. “We cited over 50 problems with the application.”

On May 9, Homewood Village Resorts, LLC, (Discovery Land Co., JMA Ventures, and Mohari Hospitality) submitted a revised Master Plan that marked a significant step forward in the resort’s redevelopment plans.

The revised plan includes changes aimed at enhancing the skier experience and community benefits while maintaining the resort’s intimate, family-friendly atmosphere.

“The master plan, prepared in 2011 and approved and modified a bit in 2014, was only at a conceptual level,” Discovery Land Co. Partner Ed Divita previously said in response to why revisions were needed. “It needs to meet current code requirements. It needs to meet current safety practices. It needs to support the practical operation requirements, and integrate in requirements of detailed engineering.”

The entire build-out of Homewood at 5145 West Lake Boulevard should be complete within 8 years, Divita said.

“There’s no plans or intention to privatize Homewood,” Divita said previously. “This project is for residents and visitors alike.”

The resort’s plans include a village core, a gondola, housing, parking, a hotel, commercial and retail spaces, and an ice skating rink.

The proposed changes have not been met with universal approval. The controversy surrounding the redevelopment plans has been ongoing for years, with Keep Homewood Public signs adorning homes, fences, and trees throughout the community. KHP is a nonprofit coalition of Lake Tahoe residents, second homeowners, locally-owned businesses, and visitors.

“Unfortunately, Homewood’s application to revise the 2011 Master Plan is woefully incomplete,” said Astromoff who has been skiing at Homewood for decades. “Despite Discovery’s recent verbal claims to media and the community, nothing in the new application prevents the developers from privatizing Homewood today, or in the future.”

One of the primary issues raised by KHP is the lack of a clear definition of “public” in the new application and the absence of a detailed explanation of how the general public will access the mountain and its amenities. The group fears that without a clear definition, the developers could potentially shut out the general public from recreating at Homewood by eliminating non-member passes and prioritizing members’ access to passes, lifts, and terrain.

In response, Divita explained that the resort is not changing the vision or principles of the approved Homewood Master Plan.

“We are proposing very minor revisions that are specifically addressed in the application (improved gondola location and alignment, reduced building massing, reduced unit count, reduced traffic impact, and others),” Divita said. “The approved Ski Area Master Plan already allows that residents and visitors alike will have access to Homewood. We don’t need to create a new definition for ‘general public.’ The only reference in the application to members relates to the Homewood Mountain Resort Home Owners Association (HOA) members, and it was disclosed in the EIR that there will be space dedicated to members of the HMR HOA. This is common practice for a master-planned community.”

Another point of contention is the pricing of public passes, parking, shuttles, and day lockers. Astromoff said that the application contains no commitment to commercially reasonable pricing and that Discovery has informed TRPA that they will charge as much as 25% higher than pricing at Palisades or Northstar. That could discourage recreational demand by the general public, she said.

Divita disagreed with the 25% higher figure statement. He also countered saying pricing at any Tahoe ski resort is not governed by any regulatory agency.

“We’d be competing with Palisades, Northstar, and Heavenly … the market governs the pricing,” Divita said.

KHP also raised concerns about the lack of a deed restriction guaranteeing recreation on the ski hill in perpetuity, as required by the Master Plan’s associated Environmental Impact Report (EIR). Astromoff emphasized the importance of filing the deed restriction now as proof of the developers’ good intentions.

Divita assured that the deed restriction will be executed and recorded as required by the TRPA.

“We’re prepared to do it,” Divita said. “It’s not even a question.”

Other issues brought up by KHP include the need for upgraded fire-fighting capabilities and equipment, predetermined penalties for changes to the project that reduce public access, the phasing of community benefits, and the developers’ financial solvency.

Divita addressed these concerns, stating that the resort is working to reach an agreement with the North Tahoe Fire Protection District and that project phasing is determined by logistics and practical business constraints. He also mentioned that the company plans to conform to the standard bonding requirements of the TRPA and Placer County.

As the TRPA staff reviews the 66-document master plan, the community of Homewood remains divided. Astromoff called the threat to privatize Homewood “still very real,” citing examples of Discovery’s members-only business model and their history of reducing public recreational access at other projects.

Divita dismissed these claims as speculation and conjecture, emphasizing that they have no relation to the current application for minor revisions to the Homewood Ski Area Master Plan.