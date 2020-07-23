Keep Tahoe Blue annual Benefit Fashion Show goes online

Runway attends Saks Fifth Avenue and Oscar de La Renta Fashion Show to Benefit The League to Save Lake Tahoe on August 3rd 2019 at Schumaker Home in Incline Village, CA.

The League to Save Tahoe is taking its largest annual fundraising event, the Benefit Fashion Show, online for the first time in its 51-year history. The online format will safeguard the health of attendees and partners while ensuring the organization and its mission to Keep Tahoe Blue stays strong and supported.

Every evening starting Thursday, July 30 through Saturday, Aug. 1, the League, along with longtime event partners Saks Fifth Avenue and Oscar de la Renta, will host a fashion show. The event is free with advance registration.

“We’re incredibly excited the annual Benefit Fashion Show will be held virtually this year,” said Darcie Goodman Collins, CEO of the League to Save Lake Tahoe in a press release. “This format gives anyone and everyone a chance to take part in this special event, where fashion and conservation come together to Keep Tahoe Blue.”

A percentage of proceeds from an online trunk show and auction, along with individual donations and generous event sponsorships, will directly support The League. The funds allow the League’s team of experts to advance restoration, combat pollution and tackle invasive species.

In the midst of the pandemic, a surge in visitors to Lake Tahoe over the summer months has strained land managers who care for popular recreation sites around the basin. The League has provided support by activating volunteer strike teams to clean up litter hot spots, coordinating response plans with public agencies and businesses, and advocating to keep crucial environmental protections in place along with the funding to support them.

Register for the fashion show at savethelakefashion.com. Event sponsorships are also available. Email kristin@keeptahoeblue.org for details.