Keep Tahoe Blue asks for support to ‘help build a bluer Tahoe’, finish new Environmental, Education Center

Groundbreaking ceremony for the new home for Keep Tahoe Blue

Ashleigh Goodwin Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – South Lake Tahoe’s 66-year-old environmental nonprofit, League to Save Lake Tahoe, also known as Keep Tahoe Blue, plans to move into their new home at the corner of Lake Tahoe Boulevard and Al Tahoe by the end of 2023.

KTB hosted a groundbreaking event for the new “Environment and Education Center” which will feature an outdoor amphitheater, native plant educational garden, citizen science laboratory, and environmental center open to the public, located along the crosstown bike path at the busy intersection in South Lake Tahoe.

City Manager Joe Irvin speaks to the crowd gathered Ashleigh Goodwin Tahoe Daily Tribune

According to their website to “cross the finish line” the League still needs to raise $1 million by November.

During the groundbreaking event Friday, attendees were given tours of the building during which the tour guides painted a picture of what’s to come.

The space will not only serve as the work space for the nonprofit organization’s team but will serve as a connector of sorts, according to Councilmember and past program director for Keep Tahoe Blue, John Friedrich.

Friedrich told the Tribune the new home for KTB “is a great gathering spot to create more of a walkable nexus between Harrison and 56-Acres and fills in more of a community center, which I always thought we were missing.”

Mayor Cristi Creegan takes a tour of the new building Ashleigh Goodwin Tahoe Daily Tribune

For architectural renderings, to “help build a bluer Tahoe” and see project features, visit keeptahoeblue.org/new-home .