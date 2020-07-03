Keep Tahoe Blue beach cleanups on Sunday

More than 500 volunteers showed up to pick up trash in 2018.

Hannah Jones/ Sierra Sun

The League to Save Lake Tahoe will host COVID-19 safe, community beach cleanups all around Lake Tahoe the day after Fourth of July.

The cleanups on Sunday will be held in three locations around the lake including Regan Beach, Kings Beach and Nevada Beach – similar to cleanups the League has hosted the last seven years.

The League for safety precautions is capping the number of participants at each site, making masks mandatory, and requiring social distancing.

“Even under these strange conditions, we expect good numbers of physically distanced, mask-wearing Tahoe lovers to come out and pick up after the Fourth of July revelers,” said a press release.

The League has partnered with USFS, California State Parks and the city of South Lake Tahoe to conduct this year’s cleanups.

In the past five years of this event, volunteers have collected nearly 8,000 pounds of litter from Tahoe’s beaches.