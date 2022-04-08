Keep Tahoe Blue hosting month-long trash challenge
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The League to Save Lake Tahoe is hosting a month-long trash pickup challenge in April.
The Earth Month edition of Tahoe’s Trash Pickup Challenge, that coincides with Earth Day on Friday, April 22, encourages everyone to pick up litter.
“Whether you’re just walking to school or the store, or heading out for an hour-long cleanup at your favorite Tahoe spot, make sure to leave it better than you found it by picking up any litter that you see along the way,” said The League on its website.
There is also an in-person Earth Day cleanup from 9 a.m. – noon, Friday, April 22.
For more information, visit The League’s website.
