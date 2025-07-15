Keep Tahoe Blue unveils new home

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The League to Save Lake Tahoe is welcoming the public into their new home in South Lake Tahoe following a grand opening on Friday, July 11, featuring a shop for purchasing reusables, and educational exhibits.

The Spurlock/Evers Environment & Education Center is more than a new home for the League and its staff, but an embodiment of all the organization stands for, best said with their well known slogan—Keep Tahoe Blue.

The redeveloped building will be a hub for collaboration and community engagement, focused on lake preservation. Provided / Keep Tahoe Blue

The building pulls its weight sustainably, using salvaged Caldor Fire logs for the stairs and shelves, denim for insulation, carbon absorbing shingles, secondhand furniture, and featuring a living roof, to name a few aspects. A LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification is forthcoming, a globally recognized green building rating system.

South Tahoe’s cross-town bike path accesses the two-story building, located across Lake Tahoe Blvd from the Tahoe Center shopping mall. As a redeveloped and repurposed multi-business office building, it’s an example of the League’s advocacy and land use policy work.

As Chief Operating Officer Kristiana Almeida said on a building tour, factors that are good for the health of the environment and the health of the people are often intertwined. It’s a hub that showcases that relationship.

Not only do the ample floor-to-ceiling windows welcome natural light, the building’s indoor lighting mimics the lighting throughout the day, dimming at certain parts and brightening at others. It saves electricity and nurtures employee circadian rhythms.

An open air system brings outside air in and pulls building air out, allowing a frequent cycle of fresh air, which reduces the chances of people getting sick. During fires, the system recirculates indoor air and a filtration system maintains a better air quality index compared to what’s outside.

“This building is a demonstration that thoughtfulness can create an environment that’s healthy for human beings, for the environment, for everything else,” Kevin L. McGehee said, who attended the grand opening. When he looks at the building, he sees the commitment of hundreds to thousands of people who are devoted to protecting and preserving Lake Tahoe.

With the new building, staff now have an expansive, inspiring workspace, featuring a locally made Tahoe inspired conference room table. There’s even room for dog beds in the pet friendly workspace. The building also has a dedicated media room and lab where the organization can analyze samples.

The League purchased the building in 2020, raising $6.9 million for the project. Construction started in 2022.

The building’s completion allows for expanded public engagement, featuring educational exhibits. The public can learn about different types of plastics and their impacts, as well as rocks in the basin, including asphalt and its contribution to fine sediments that can impact lake clarity.

Exhibits also demonstrate both native and invasive flora and fauna. An outdoor amphitheater will host future talks and events.

The educational space is just getting started with future exhibits to come, including a physical topographical map displaying how the Tahoe Basin watershed acts as a bowl. Other future features will include a litter exhibit, selfie pledge wall and a timeline highlighting Keep Tahoe Blue’s historic milestones.

The new center is located at 2877 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150 and open to the public Thursday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.