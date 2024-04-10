Keeping a positive eye on the future amid school district lay offs

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Eight teachers and two administrators have received news of their layoff for the next school year, but things could change. Lake Tahoe Unified School District Superintendent, Todd Cutler Ed.D., explains there are numerous moving parts leading up to the next school year and the reduction in force, or RIF, process is complex.

The superintendent says he hopes the district can work through it and keep a positive eye on the future.

The district is contending with an over $4 million reduction in funding.

It was at a December board meeting where numbers and future budgets were presented when, Cutler says, “Things were starting to look difficult moving forward.”

Then, in January, they received the governor’s proposed budget and with it, news of dramatic revenue cuts the district could receive in the coming years.

Declining enrollment has contributed to these numbers. Cutler says average daily attendance has been low, around 90%.

A reduction in the district’s cost of living adjustment or COLA has added to these factors. Cutler explains COLA is a number the state uses to provide revenue to the district. Previously they were told by the state to budget with a COLA of 3.94. In January, they were told it was .76.

“That’s a dramatic impact,” Cutler says. Additionally, the district’s pandemic funds are starting to dry up.

A reality Cutler and the district faces is now showing how to dramatically reduce expenses to make their budgets. He says he was against doing a RIF, “A reduction in force always creates tension,” and worked with the teacher’s association on alternative options, including an additional retirement incentive. But it finally came down to a layoff.

Initially over 20 positions were in jeopardy. Cutler knew they were eventually going to have to hire many of them back and went back to the drawing board. After further considerations, it came down to cutting first year teachers and administrators, for a total of 10.

Some of those layoffs could be rescinded depending on how all the moving parts work out by the 2024/2025 school year. Although the governor revealed a proposed budget in January, a revised budget is scheduled to come out in May. This and the state legislature’s decision on the budget coming up in June creates a lot of uncertainty with the final budget.

Cutler explains the district staffs based on student teacher ratios. With declining enrollment, a reality is they will need less teachers.

He’s seen the reduction first hand. When he took the job in 2020, the district had around 3,900 students. Right now it has around 3,600. It’s a significant drop since the district’s peak of around 5,600 students in the nineties.

Layoffs aren’t new to the district. In the late nineties and early 2000’s, Cutler says the district had a layoff process nearly every year, “A lot of people talk about that and how hard it is, and I don’t want to fall into that.”

He’s hopeful the moving parts work out for the better and that natural attrition, with some retiring and others moving, will provide the reduction needed, instead of layoffs.

“We’ve had this challenge, but,” Cutler says, “I really feel like our district’s in a good place. We serve kids on a daily basis in amazing ways.”

For now, he doesn’t see the reduction in staff impacting students. The board doesn’t plan on eliminating programs, but will continue to assess as pieces fall into place.

To those getting cut, the superintendent says, “Sit tight if you can, because our effort would be to get you back,” and adds, “I don’t want to give anyone a false sense of that, but they are a part of our team.” If the district is unable to retain them, Cutler says he will do anything to help them find a new location.

“I do feel positive and confident,” Cutler expresses, “that number one, the folks that want to be here working will be here and do great stuff for kids everyday.”