Keeping ‘Momentum’ in South Tahoe wrestling

South Tahoe Wrestling season kick-off party on Nov. 11, 2023

Provided / Ryan Wallace

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – When a childhood acquaintance approached Ryan Wallace about documenting a local mixed martial artist’s comeback after a near death accident, he never guessed how far the project would reach or the impact it would have.

He says although he knew Michelle Aguilar did good work, given the connection between the group from growing up together, thought it was going to be fun project, a memento the wrestling family would have, a “remember when we made that.”

“Now,” he says, “it is very clear to me that it has become an awesome tool to reach a much more massive audience than I could have imagined.”

The documentary featuring South Tahoe raised Chris Cocores and his wrestling coach (Wallace), appropriately called Momentum, has gained exactly that since its release in 2022. It recently aired on a series of PBS stations across the country from May to June and inspired many individuals on its way.

Momentum aired on PBS and features two South Tahoe locals. Provided

Cocores, whose nickname is Coco, was a promising amateur mixed martial artist from South Lake Tahoe with a professional career on the horizon. A car crash in December 2017 that killed his girlfriend and dog, almost killing him, sent him on a multi-year journey recovering and eventually training for his comeback fight in 2021.

The movie, directed by Michelle Aguilar and Lane Power, follows this endeavor and is circulating in schools, igniting leadership as well as mentorship programs.

In addition, Wallace says the movie has helped his coaching in many way, including creating more interest in wresting. But the number one thing it has done for his coaching is validate his approach. Viewers get to step into this approach as they watch the film.

“If you join South Tahoe wrestling, you are a different person from right now, okay? You’re behavior is better, your citizenship is better, people notice a difference in the way that you act right now, starting immediately,” Wallace tells the middle schoolers in the scene, “that’s what is most important to me.”

The South Tahoe middle and high school wrestling coach puts leadership, lessons and core values ahead of winning.

“Ever since we’ve taken that approach,” Wallace says, “the winning has taken care of itself.”

His team has the records to show for the philosophy. In addition to state medals, his teams have also won multiple sportsmanship awards.

“In the past,” Wallace says, “I don’t remember teams winning sportsmanship awards that also won matches and it’s cool for us to be the team who does both.”

Wallace learned the lessons he now teaches kids from wrestling himself. “It was a way that I found the tumors that were in my leg and then also, it helped me have a template on how to deal with a situation like that.” The documentary covers how he wouldn’t have discovered the cancer without wrestling.

He found the road to winning a sport is paved with gaining good habits and learning to deal with the losses. It’s a concept at the forefront of his coaching. “That’s our main goal here is just to get ourselves ready for disaster.”

When disaster hit Cocores, Wallace saw his student apply those principles. “I knew he was going to handle it the exact way he did.”

Wallace receives constant messages about how the film has inspired others.

“I want everyone,” Wallace says, “to feel like their story could be a documentary also.”

The film has also stirred a buzz around wrestling in the community and has had many step up to help with the upcoming South Tahoe middle and high school wrestling season.

The high school team had two junior state medalists last season and Wallace hopes to stick with the theme and carry that momentum, developing them into state champions this next season come fall

The girls team is also gaining traction with increasing numbers and skill level.

The coach is excited for the upcoming season, particularly the amount of kids and the potential impact. Wallace has no doubt his approach of placing core values first and winning second works.

“Winning a wrestling match is not really that important of a skill,” Wallace explains, “you can wrestle for a maximum of 30 minutes at a tournament, but the other 23.5 hours, you have to be a good person, so let’s focus on that part and the other 30 minutes will take care of itself.”

Momentum is available on to view on PBS’s website. Screenings can be requested through the Marcella Foundation at marcellafoundation.org/momentum .

Wallace is also conducting a wrestling camp along with San Francisco State coach, Jason Welch, July 14-18, followed by an annual beach wrestling tournament on July 19.