Keith Urban brings the hits to Harveys Outdoor Arena

Country stars take South Shore by storm this week, and the sensational Keith Urban kicks off the fun with two gigs: one on Saturday and the other on Sunday.

Urban broke onto the music scene with his eponymous debut album in 1991, but has grown tremendously as an artist in the years that have passed.

"I've always been creatively curious and I follow that passionately. That's why I work with different people, and on this album predominately new people, giving me an opportunity to discover new musical sides of myself," said Urban.

His newest album, "Graffiti U," debuted this April and features artists including Julia Michaels, Shy Carter, Kassi Ashton and Lindsay Ell.

"A soaring spirit spray-painted right from the heart, Urban's curiosity powers each moment on 'Graffiti U.' The very title speaks to that personal and passionate vibrancy, vitality and vision," states a press release from PFA Media.

"I began this process with a completely blank canvas. Every initial spark is organic and then expanded upon, like the art of graffiti, so the name really fit the music," noted Urban.

The album is led by the hit "Coming Home" and follows the success of his 2016 platinum record "RIPCORD."

As of publication date, Urban's Saturday evening show was sold out, but tickets for Sunday's gig (which vary in price) remained. Visit http://www.ticketmaster.com to purchase and learn more.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. at Harveys Outdoor Arena, located at U.S. 50 Stateline Avenue.

— Lake Tahoe Action