Kelce brothers to attend American Century Championship; Does that mean Taylor Swift will too?

STATELINE, Nev. – Representatives of the American Century Championship confirmed the Kelce brothers will be playing in the popular golf tournament this July 10-14.

This will mark the first year Jason Kelce will be playing in the tournament but Travis Kelce is old hat, after being paired with teammate Patrick Mahomes for the last several years.

While the Mahomes/Kelce pairing has always been a big crowd draw, his relationship with Taylor Swift, which was blossomed since the last time he’s played, has garnered him even more attention and has widened his fans base.

So now people want to know, will Swift be supporting Travis at this year’s tournament.

When asked, Phil Weidinger, representing ACC jokingly said, “Taylor Swift will be performing her summer concert tour in Europe at that time, so do not ask me that question.”

The megastar will be performing in Zurich on Wednesday, July 10 and has two days off before her next show in Milan on Saturday, July 13. That gives her way more time than she had to get to the Superbowl from Japan, to make it to Lake Tahoe and back between shows.

If Swift left directly after her July 10 show, she could make it to Lake Tahoe early the morning of July 11.

Though the start times for her July 13 show in Milan have not been released yet, if the show starts at 6 p.m. as the others have, Swift would need to leave Lake Tahoe Friday evening to get to Milan for her show.

This schedule might sound impossible but for Swift, it’s been done before. Hopefully she’s comfortable sleeping on planes.

Even if she doesn’t attend, the Kelce brothers have developed their own following, through their time with the NFL and their podcast, New Heights, and will be fun to watch play on their own.