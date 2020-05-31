Healthy Tahoe: Ketamine treatment for bipolar disorder

Ketamine therapy continues to be an effective drug for mood disorders. Those who suffer from bipolar disorder, may find that ketamine therapy provides relief when conventional treatment options have failed.

Bipolar Disorder

Bipolar disorder is a psychiatric illness which affects approximately 4% of the US population. It is characterized by intense mood swings and changes in energy levels which inhibit a person’s ability to carry out their day-to-day routine. Those who suffer from bipolar disorder experience periods of mania where they can feel extremely happy, and then transition quickly to a state of depression where sadnesses and feelings of hopelessness take over. Bipolar disorder manifests differently in every patient, where some will only experience mild mood swings, others are subject to extremest and frequent mood variations.

The causes of bipolar disorder can be many including, genetic factors, chemical imbalances in the brain, environmental factors and hormone imbalances. The age of onset is typically during the 20’s, but can occur later in life or as early as the teenage years.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Diagnosing and Treatment Options

The symptoms of bipolar disorder can vary drastically from person to person which makes it very difficult to diagnose. This disorder also manifests itself similarly to other mental health problems which only adds to this challenge. Traditional treatment options, once a person is diagnosed, can take a long time to figure out the best combinations to be effective. Currently, medications coupled with psychotherapy are the standard for treatment plans. Medications most commonly prescribed are a combination of mood stabilizers, antipsychotics, and anti-depressants to address the range of symptoms experienced.

Ketamine Treatment for Bipolar Disorder

Traditional treatment options fall short for many people who are seeking to find relief and restore balance in their lives when it comes to bipolar disorder. For these individuals who experience treatment resistant symptoms, ketamine is an extremely viable option.

Unlike antidepressants and other commonly prescribed medications which take time to work, ketamine can provide relief in a matter of hours. Ketamine also does not have the same unwanted side effects as conventional medications. This means that after a ketamine treatment, these individuals are often able to resume a happier more productive life.

If you or a loved one are suffering from bipolar disorder, consider ketamine therapy as a treatment option. Contact our office today to learn more about the benefits of ketamine therapy.

CONTACT TAHOE KETAMINE

Tahoe Ketamine is the leading ketamine treatment center and IV hydration clinic in Lake Tahoe. We offer ketamine infusions for depression and anxiety, as well as IV hydration therapy which can enhance the results of ketamine infusions for the treatment of depression. Contact us for a free consultation and find out if you are a candidate for ketamine treatments.