KGID GM suggests stagnant sewer rates

STATELINE, Nev. — Kingsbury residents who have complained about the rising sewer rates have been heard by Kingsbury General Improvement District staff.

On Jan. 23, KGID General Manager Cameron McKay presented proposed sewer rate changes to the Board of Trustees.

McKay recommends no increases in the next few years then smaller increases, such as 1-2% in the following years to match inflation.

“In the last few years, we’ve had a significant change of about 20 million gallons of effluence less than what we used to so therefore our costs have gone down significantly,” McKay told the Tribune. “What we’re looking at doing is balancing the sewer rates to match, more accurately, what our costs are from the sewer authority.”

KGID collects the sewer from the Kingsbury Grade area and sends it to the sewer treatment plant owned by Douglas County Lake Tahoe Sewer Authority

This presentation follows complaints from many of the residents, although McKay said he was working on the issue prior to concerns being raised.

“Before they even started complaining, I could see this change coming and started looking at the rates,” McKay said.

A public hearing will need to be held in order to implement the changes. A date hasn’t been set for the hearing but McKay said it will likely be before May.