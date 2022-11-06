Kick off winter with Warren Miller’s 73rd film ‘Daymaker’ at Stateline

The 73rd film in Warren Miller's library, Daymaker, will be shown Saturday, Nov. 12, at Stateline.

Provided

STATELINE, Nev. — Get ready for the global kickoff to winter. Warren Miller is back with its 73rd annual ski and snowboard film, Daymaker.

Warren Miller films are annual celebrations that cross generations and connect us to the comforting constant of snow. Daymaker, the 73rd feature film in the Warren Miller library, will take viewers on a journey to peaks so high, they’ll replace the mountains in your imagination with ones that free your mind.

To create this experience, the Warren Miller production team enlisted big names for the film and planned even bigger adventures. Daymaker features Crazy Karl Fostvedt and a local crew of freeskiers in Sun Valley, and Katie Burrell on a Canadian road trip, as she attempts to go pro alongside Freeride World Tour competitors Hedvig Wessel, Lexi duPont, and more.

From there, Warren Miller returns to Snowmass for the biggest party of the winter with the National Brotherhood of Skiers, where you’ll meet the emerging talent that the NBS supports to further its goal of placing Black skiers and snowboarders on the U.S. Team.

The film captures a trip to Greece’s Olympus Range with Tahoe local, Michelle Parker and McKenna Peterson, plus the powder days we all dream of with a killer storm cycle in British Columbia’s Monashees. Follow two trips to Alaska, featuring another Tahoe Local, Daron Rahlves, Ryland Bell, Cam Fitzpatrick. And watch as Pete McAfee and Dominic Davila rewrite the rules of adaptive backcountry riding.

Daymaker serves up the winter stoke from Snowbasin to Switzerland, where Connery Lundin, who also hails from the Tahoe area, tackles the ultimate grass skiing run. Warren Miller’s 73rd film will bring you along for the biggest days so you can get ready for your own. Because there’s no better day than one out on the hill.

Blue Zone Sports will present the premier of Daymaker at Harrah’s Tahoe Saturday, Nov. 12. There are two showings, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets available at WarrenMillerMovie.com , Ticketmaster or at the Harrah’s Box Office or at the door on show night.