Summer music series getting underway at Lake Tahoe

The summer solstice is not until next Friday.

But here in Tahoe, summer officially starts today when the first concert in the Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series gets underway at Harveys in Stateline.

While the casino typically draws the biggest names, it is just one of many concert series around the lake during summer.

Here’s a look at a few of them:

Live at Lakeview

South Lake Tahoe’s favorite free music festival returns Thursday, June 20, with a highly anticipated performance by Vokab Kompany. B3K, a new sound from South Lake Tahoe’s Robbie Gallo, also will perform with Vokab.

Scott Pemberton Band keeps the series going on June 27.

The weekly music festival runs through Aug. 29, with the exception of July 4.

“We’re excited to share the lineup for the eighth season of Live at Lakeview,” Leslie Schultz of On Course Events, said in a press release. “This summer’s lineup is packed with high vibes and good energy. You know when Live at Lakeview kicks off that summer has arrived.”

Aside from the free music, Live at Lakeview also features a variety of local merchants and delicious food options, plus amphitheater-style seating and breathtaking views of Lake Tahoe from the beer garden.

“This season’s beer garden proceeds will benefit South Tahoe BMX,” Schultz said. “It’s important for our guests to know their beer garden participation supports a great cause here in our local community.”

For details on the full summer lineup or to get involved as a vendor or volunteer connect with @LiveatLakeview on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit LiveatLakeview.com.

Live at Lakeview, a free music series, is held through Thursday, Aug. 30.

Music on the Beach

The free concert series in Kings Beach was one of the first concert series to announce its lineup for 2019.

The nonprofit North Tahoe Business Association will kick off the 13th annual Music on the Beach series on Friday, June 28.

Shows will run from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Kings Beach State Recreation Area every Friday through Aug. 30, excluding Aug. 9. That amounts to nine free concerts over 10 weeks.

The lineup includes a wide variety of music genres with local and regional performers.

The 2019 lineup features: Coburn Station on June 28, Boca do Rio on July 5, Jelly Bread on July 12, Sol Seed on July 19, Sal’s Greenhouse on July 26, Sang Matiz on Aug. 2, Sneaky Creatures on Aug. 16, Miss Lonely Hearts on Aug. 23, and The Wrinkle on Aug. 30.

Local vendors will be on site with food for sale, and attendees 21 and older can enjoy Alibi Ale Works beer in addition to red and white wine and soda.

For information visit http://www.NorthTahoeBusiness.org or call 530-546-9000.

Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series

Country star Tim McGraw kicks off the annual concert series hosted at Harveys Lake Tahoe.

Tim McGraw plays Harveys Outdoor Arena Saturday, July 23.

In fact, this year’s lineup is pretty heavy on the country, with the likes of Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan and Lee Brice all coming to town this summer.

Other notable acts include Duran Duran, Dave Matthews Band, Lionel Richie, Steve Miller Band, Jackson Browne and comedian Trevor Noah.

Tickers for all the shows have been on sale for some time now, so you may have to do some digging. Search availability and prices here.

For the most part, the lineup for this year’s concert series is pretty much set, John Packer with Harrah’s and Harveys Lake Tahoe told Lake Tahoe Action. However, there could be an additional booking if the show is strong enough.

Concerts at Commons Beach

Tahoe City’s crowd-pleasing, free summer concert series will return this Sunday, June 16, with a performance by Achilles Wheel.

The popular music series, a longtime staple of summer fun on Lake Tahoe’s West Shore, will continue on Sundays through Sept. 1. The shows take place at Commons Beach on Sundays from 4-7 p.m.

“We have a solid lineup of musicians booked and are ready to welcome locals and visitors back to sing, dance and have fun in Tahoe City this summer,” Kylee Bigelow, executive director of the Tahoe City Downtown Association, said in a press release. “Concerts at Commons Beach is a longstanding tradition at Lake Tahoe, and we’re thrilled to have such strong community support for its return again this year.”

The complete schedule can be found here.