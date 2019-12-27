Kickoff New Year’s weekend with SnowGlobe Music Festival

Captured at {locations} on 29, 12, 2018 by Brian Walker / Brian Walker Photography

Brian Walker / Brian Walker Photography. @brian.walker

Get ready to ring in the New Year with the 9th annual SnowGlobe Music Festival.

MTV’s three-day event features dozens of bands, hours of music, visual art and atmosphere. The event will be held from Sunday, Dec. 29, to Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Music will be from 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday and Monday and 3 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, New Year’s Eve.

There will be three stages set up at the South Lake Tahoe Community Playfields & Bijou Park.

Atmosphere

MTV took over the event in 2018. This year it is taking over the Main Stage Bar with the MTV Lodge. They’ve turned it into a cozy, mountain lodge experience where guests can get drinks, warm up and receive daily free festival hookups.

There will be plenty of drink and food options available in different unique venues including the Clif Sprinter, Hornito’s Hacienda, Jack Daniel’s Apple Bar, Java Monster Platform, Stella Rosa Wine Bar, Truly Hard Seltzer Bar and more.

Between musical acts on the Main Stage, local and professional skiers and riders will perform ski and snowboard demos through SnowGlobe’s Big Air.

Music and Art

While the atmosphere will be great, a music festival would be nothing without some incredible music.

Kicking off the festival will be PLS&TY and Pax Impera. ZHU, Whethan, and EarthGang will be closing out each stage on night one.

Night two will start will Cremes n Lotions and Kendoll and will close out with Dombresky, Louis the Child and A-Trak.

Night three also features some heavy hitters such as E-40, Y2K, GRiZ, Vince Staples and Channel Tres.

Who better to wrap up 2019 than world famous Skrillex, who had the list of top 20 dubstep songs of the decade for his remix of Benny Benassi’s Cinema and his own song “Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites.” He also is on AP’s list of top songs of the decade for “Where Are Ü Now” with Diplo and Justin Bieber.

In addition to musical performances, there will also be visual art around the venue.

Taylor Dean Harrison’s Burning Man piece “Enunciation” will be making an appearance. The 14 ft long, 9 ft tall structure is made of stainless steel, acrylic and 3500 LEDs.

Two other of Harrison’s pieces will be there; “Rocky V” and “Penumbra”. “Rocky V” is part of a series along with “Enunciation”. “Penumbra” features five 14 ft tall flower pod structures made from steel and light.

“Internal Exposure” is a four piece steel structure featuring a human head standing at 11 foot tall and three petals that are 14 feet tall made by Jessica Levine.

S’more Art Co.’s “Koruganisms” will be on display as well. The piece is made up of 12 cocoons in the shape of the unfurling fern called “Koru.” They are made with steel, colorful skins and internal LEDs.

The final piece will be a piece by LightRiders. The group specializes in unique LED-based light installations and visual experiences for concerts and other events.

Sustainability

SnowGlobe is continuing and expanding initiatives sustainability initiatives.

Since 2017, SnowGlobe has partnered with the Sugar Pine Foundation to sponsor sugar pine seedling. In 2018, SnowGlobe and its patron together sponsored 675 seedlings. This year, SnowGlobe is sponsoring 500 seedlings and offering fans the opportunity to sponsor their own.

They are expanding the scope of their charitable partners with Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless. The festival is donating the equivalence of 100 bed night stays to the group and fans can choose to donate when they purchase their tickets.

In 2018, through a partnership with Waste Free Earth, SnowGlobe was able to divert 70% of waste produced onsite away from landfills. This year, Waste Free Earth is coming back and is hoping to up that number.

To help with that goal, SnowGlobe has partnered with Proud Source Water to make highly recyclable aluminum bottles that can be reused throughout the festival. The festival is encouraging people to bring their own refillable bottles and will have the aluminum bottles for sale.

Finally, for every night a lodging accommodation is booked by SnowGlobe patrons, a portion will be donated to the Lake Tahoe Boys & Girls Club through the Hotels for Hope program.