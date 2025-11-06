Kids can curl with the pros
STATELINE, Nev. – The Grand Slam of Curling (GSOC) is in town, and with it many of the world’s best curlers. As part of their mission to grow the sport of curling and support local clubs, the GSOC is partnering with Lake Tahoe Epic Curling (LTEC) to host a curling clinic for local children ages 6-12. This is a fun, unique opportunity to curl with the world’s finest curlers. Any funds raised will support the LTEC Youth Curling Program.
The event will be held on the championship ice at the Tahoe Blue Event Center from 9-10 a.m. on Sunday, November 9, just before the Men’s finals.
Interested families should pre-register their children on the LTEC website. The clinic is listed on the event calendar. Arrive early to sign the parental waiver, and have your kids wear sneakers.
