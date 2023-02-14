Kids, parents flock to ‘Twosday Mornings’ at Kahle center

Kids enjoy bubble time Tuesday at the Kahle Community Center.

Provided/Jill Rozak

STATELINE, Nev. — A couple dozen children and their parents, and grandparents, enjoyed the return of “Twosday Mornings” on Tuesday at Kahle Community Center.

The program, which takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. every Tuesday through June 6, is designed for young children who would like to spend one morning a week in the company of their peers enjoying structured and spontaneous playful experiences including creative art and optional circle time.

The program is open to ages birth-preschool.

The cost is $5 per child.

For more information, call the center at 775-586-7271.