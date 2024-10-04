Kiley and Cortez Masto join TRPA, League to Save Lake Tahoe, and others to celebrate passing of Lake Tahoe Restoration Act

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Representative Kevin Kiley (R-CA) hosted Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and the rest of the “Tahoe Team” at Heavenly Mountain Resort’s Lakeview Lodge to celebrate President Joe Biden signing the reauthorization of the Lake Tahoe Restoration Act (LTRA) on October 4. The bill extends to 2034 and extends the existing funding of over $300 million to the protection and preservation of the “Jewel of the Sierra.”

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and League to Save Lake Tahoe were two agencies who were part of the Tahoe Team, represented by Cindy Gustafson, Julie Regan, and Jesse Patterson. Kiley himself wore a Keep Tahoe Blue shirt as he spoke to the crowd.

“The coalition that made this happen… transcends political differences,” said Kiley, a nod to the bipartisan and bicameral partnerships that pushed this legislation forward. He thanked and acknowledged the many people in Congress that made the LTRA possible, including Dianne Feinstein who was part of pushing the first LTRA and subsequent reauthorizations before her death.

Gustafson, who serves as both District 5 Placer County Supervisor as well as chair of the TRPA, acknowledged the Washoe tribe’s role as stewards of the lake alongside the many parties involved. She pointed to the lake’s “beauty, history, and vitality” as strong reasons to protect it and praised the work of Kiley and Cortez Masto for bridging parties and state lines.

Cortez Masto joked that she really challenged Kiley to get the legislation through the House since she and the other senators had already done their parts. She acknowledged Kiley’s dedication in getting the LTRA to pass in the House before the deadline passed. Cortez Masto also extended her gratitude to the locals of Lake Tahoe, saying, “Without all of you, this lake wouldn’t be what it is.”

She recognized Feinstein and Senator Harry Reid of Nevada, who began the critical work on LTRA across state lines. “[The LTRA] is a perfect example of how two states can come together… and as long as I’m in Senate, I’ll be fighting to protect that model.”

Patterson relayed the history of the League to Save Lake Tahoe and the importance of what was outlined in the plan: forest health, watershed restoration, water infrastructure to fight fire, managing aquatic invasive species, building back the Lahontan cutthroat trout population, and accountability measures. He said, “Lake Tahoe is a place worth protecting… and with this commitment, we can continue the important work we do.”

Regan, executive director of TRPA, previously flew to Washington D.C. to testify to the House on the LTRA. She highlighted the spirit of unity in the creation of the LTRA back in 2000 and up till today, as well as the vital and living ecosystem of the lake. “This act is not just about policy, it’s about people. The work we do here is beyond challenging, but Lake Tahoe deserves nothing less,” she said.

Kiley, Gustafson, Patterson, Cortez Masto, and Regan pose with the Team Tahoe sign. Eli Ramos / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Kiley and Cortez Masto both spoke to the Tribune and shared their biggest challenges and what they were most looking forward to, now that the LTRA has passed.

“Getting a major piece of legislation takes a lot of hard work and dedication,” said Kiley. “At a time where people are frustrated with the level of rancor in Congress, this passing serves as a model. And it proves that party lines don’t matter when it comes to these kinds of issues.”

Kiley said he was excited to see what would happen in the next decade, especially after he spent time in South Lake Tahoe this past week. He pointed to the work being done to restore the wetlands at the previous Motel 6 site, as well as the fuel management plans, which were, “at a level of sophistication we haven’t seen before.”

Cortez Masto said her biggest challenge was “educating our Congress members about why we were asking for this funding.” She was glad that her colleagues in California were aware of the importance of Lake Tahoe, but was glad she was able to bring others to Tahoe through Tahoe Summits. “It helped people understand how important this place was once they’d been here.”

Now, Cortez Masto is especially excited for the research being done at Lake Tahoe. “The work being done by our scientists here is being used as a model around the world, especially for other alpine lakes,” she said. “The research is often overlooked, but it’s probably the most important thing for protecting our lake.”

At the end of the event, the League to Save Lake Tahoe gave Kiley a framed picture of the Tahoe Team for “either one of his offices.”

Kiley responded, “Working with you all has been the best part of my first term in Congress.”

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.