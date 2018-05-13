Kings Beach Center focus of community meeting

Community members will have a chance to learn about and weigh in on the proposed Kings Beach Center development project on Tuesday, May 15.

The meeting will be held at North Tahoe Event Center in Kings Beach from 5-7:30 p.m. The public is invited to come to the open house-style meeting.

In February the Placer County Board of Supervisors approved the sale of the 3.5-acre project to developer Craig Clark and Kings Beach Center LLC. With the sale agreement approved, the Kings Beach Center redevelopment is moving toward the design, application and permitting phase of the project.

Attendees, according to a press release, can expect to learn about the established land use plan, regional plan alignment and the anticipated economic, environmental and community benefits of the proposed project. The development team, as well as officials from Placer County and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, will be present to meet and talk with interested members of the public.

The May 15 public meeting will be residents' first of multiple opportunities to comment on the project and meet the development team, per the press release.