Kings Beach State Recreation Area temporarily closed to public parking on Aug. 9, for Tahoe Summit

Kings Beach State Park will be the site of the Lake Tahoe Summit.

Provided / California State Parks

KINGS BEACH, Calif.— California State Parks is alerting the public that the Kings Beach State Recreation Area parking lot will be CLOSED to public parking until approximately 1 p.m. on Wed., August 9, to accommodate the Tahoe Summit.

Since 1997, a bi-state coalition of local, state, and federal government agencies, the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California, scientists, the business community, and philanthropic entities have gathered in Lake Tahoe for the summit. It builds on decades of congressional recognition that the environmental quality of the Lake Tahoe Basin has been jeopardized by the over-development of sensitive lands and that the unique character of the Lake Tahoe Basin is of national significance deserving further protection. Additional information on the summit can be found here: https://www.tahoefund.org/lake-tahoe-summit/2023-lake-tahoe-summit/ .

Most of the beach and facilities will remain open to the public for recreation. State Parks thanks its visitors for their understanding during this temporary closure.