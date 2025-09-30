Kings Beach to celebrate end of summer with people- and robot-powered cleanup
October 1 event caps off Kings Beach's first season in Keep Tahoe Blue's Tahoe Blue Beach program
KINGS BEACH, Calif., – Tomorrow morning, robots, volunteers, local businesses, and community organizations will gather on the North Shore for I Love Kings Beach Day, a community celebration of this much-loved stretch of shoreline and the improvements made this summer through Keep Tahoe Blue’s Tahoe Blue Beach program.
The public is invited to watch Tahoe’s beach-cleaning robot, the BEBOT, clean below the sand, then pitch in on the cleanup effort themselves by beautifying and removing litter from the surrounding area. The morning’s activities will be capped off with complimentary appetizers and refreshments while Tahoe Blue Beach leaders highlight the achievements made through Kings Beach’s first year in the program.
The Tahoe Blue Beach program is a first-of-its-kind beach management initiative that brings together a wide range of local partners to protect the environment and everyone’s lakeside experience. The goal of the program is to make the right choice — enjoying the beach responsibly — the easy choice by making improvements to beaches’ ‘Three E’s’: Education, Engineering, and Enforcement.
Kings Beach is participating in Keep Tahoe Blue’s Tahoe Blue Beach program thanks to generous funding from the North Tahoe Community Alliance’s TOT-TBID Dollars at Work program, which funds projects that promote community vitality, environmental stewardship, and economic health in North Lake Tahoe.
For more information and to register, visit keeptahoeblue.org/kingsbeachday.
